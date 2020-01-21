Coca-Cola European Partners has expanded its Monster Energy portfolio by launching new tropical-flavoured variants to its Monster Juice and Monster Ultra ranges

Monster Pacific Punch and Monster Ultra Paradise will help retailers tap into the growing demand for flavour innovation in the energy drinks sector

Both drinks include tropical-themed can designs that will bring an exotic touch to shop floors

Coca-Cola European Partners has added two new variants inspired by tropical flavours to its Monster Energy range - Monster Pacific Punch and Monster Ultra Paradise.

Available now, the two new variants will help retailers meet the growing demand for flavour innovation within the energy sector, which is worth more than £1billion in GB retail and growing by 8%[1].

Monster Ultra Paradise will bring together hints of Kiwi, Lime and Cucumber for a light and refreshing flavour, giving consumers an energy boost with no calories and no sugar. This will help retailers to tap into the growing low sugar energy segment with the Monster Ultra brand, which is worth £64m[2], growing by 23%[3] and now GB’s Number 1 low calorie Energy range[4].

Meanwhile, Monster Pacific Punch will combine exotic flavours inspired by traditional tropical punch with the renowned Monster caffeine kick. The new drink, which is made with real fruit juice, is the latest addition to the popular Monster Juice portfolio. The range, which also includes Monster Mango Loco and Monster Pipeline Punch, is worth more than £58million since launching in 2018[5].

Both cans feature distinctive artwork that reflect the tropical flavours inside and are designed to stand out on the shelves. Monster Energy Ultra Paradise combines the brand’s flagship green colour with an idyllic island landscape, while Monster Pacific Punch cans use iconic tattoo designs from the 1960s, including mermaids and pirate ships. Both variants are available in a plain and price-marked packs – Monster Ultra Paradise PMP £1.29 and Monster Pacific Punch PMP £1.39.

Simon Harrison, Vice President, Commercial Development at Coca-Cola European Partners GB, said: “The energy sector has grown by £99million over the last two years[6] and Monster has been a key driver of this, adding £68million of value to the sector[7] thanks to a growing core range, innovative new flavours and impactful marketing campaigns.

“Monster Ultra Paradise taps into the ‘Energy Up, Calories Down’ category driver and Monster Pacific Punch responds to the ‘Refreshing Kicks’ category driver identified in our extensive Energy Vision, both of which will help retailers grow their energy drinks sales. We will continue to invest in the brand throughout 2020 helping our customers to engage shoppers with our marketing plans and by providing choice to consumers with both regular and zero sugar options.”