All comment to be attributed to Simon Harrison, Vice President, Commercial Development at Coca-Cola European Partners GB

Latest launches

Honest Sparkling Lemonade

In October 2019, we expanded our Honest Organic drinks portfolio with the launch of Honest Sparkling Lemonade, to help retailers maximise on the growing adult soft drinks sector[1] and consumer demand for premium craft options.

The two new flavour variants – Honest Sparkling Lemon and Honest Sparkling Orange and Lemon – are crafted from sustainably sourced, 100% certified organic fruit juices that are fully traceable. Available in 330ml cans, both variants of Honest Sparkling Lemonade contain just 19 calories per 100ml, with no sweeteners, artificial colours or preservatives. They are also Soft Drinks Tax-exempt.

The top purchase drivers within adult soft drinks are taste, naturalness and a product with a premium look and feel[2] – and Honest Sparkling Lemonade delivers against all three. The new variants are also designed to appeal to socially-conscious shoppers that are prepared to spend more on organic and sustainable products[3], as well as the growing percentage of adults who are cutting back or limiting their alcohol consumption[4].

With adult soft drinks commanding on average a three times price premium compared with regular soft drinks[5], the sector represents a huge opportunity for retailers.

Capri-Sun 330ml Blackcurrant

Available from the beginning of March 2020, we are adding Capri-Sun 330ml Blackcurrant to our popular range of 330ml on-the-go pouches, which currently includes Capri-Sun Orange 330ml and Capri-Sun Cherry 330ml. The new variant is designed to help retailers make the most of consumer demand for on-the-go blackcurrant-flavoured juice drinks[6] which are now worth £62m[7].

The new variant is made from real fruit juice, contains no preservatives or artificial flavourings and is Soft Drink Tax-exempt. The Capri-Sun 330ml range continues to be a popular choice among consumers[8], currently worth £21m[9] and in 37%[10] value growth.

Combining the No.1 kids drinks brand in GB[11], with the popularity of the blackcurrant flavour[12] and growing demand for the 330ml format[13], Capri-Sun Blackcurrant 330ml presents a fantastic opportunity for retailers to maximise their soft drinks sales.

The launch of the new flavour will be supported by a wider £6m Capri-Sun marketing campaign throughout 2020. The campaign will feature TV, social and digital advertising, and in-store activity, highlighting that the entire Capri-Sun range contains nothing artificial and offers consumers a choice of low and no added sugar products.



Capri-Sun Fruity Water

From January to April 2020, we are running an on-pack promotion across our Capri-Sun Fruity Water range, giving parents across the country the chance to win coupons for discounted children’s swimming lessons – redeemable at hundreds of locations across the UK. One lucky winner will also receive a one-on-one swimming lesson with GB Paralympic quintuple gold medal swimmer, Ellie Simmonds OBE, at the London Aquatics Centre.

The promotion – and supporting social media campaign – is designed to help retailers drive sales by encouraging parents to pick up a pack of Capri-Sun Fruity Water, while highlighting that the range contains no added sugar, preservatives, artificial colours or sweeteners.

Available in Peach & Apricot and Lemon & Lime variants, Capri-Sun Fruity Water is made of 97% water and 3% real fruit juice, and is available in a unique transparent pouch that means consumers can see the clear, ‘nothing artificial’ liquid inside.

The entire Capri-Sun range contains nothing artificial and offers consumers a choice of low and no added sugar products.

he overall kids drinks segment is currently in decline. In addition to the legislative changes to what can be included in lunchboxes, our research shows that shoppers are confused at point of purchase and are concerned about the sugar content and artificial ingredients in kids drinks. UK parents want more than just low and no sugar; they are looking for natural ingredients and options with added functionality[14].

Capri-Sun remains the No.1 kids drinks brand in GB and worth £63m[15]. The entire range contains nothing artificial, as well as offering consumers a choice of low and no added sugar products. This year, we will unveil simple and clear new pack designs to better communicate this to shoppers, running alongside a comprehensive ATL campaign to help drive awareness.

Oasis

In addition to the strong performance of our core variants Oasis Summer Fruits and Citrus Punch, we’ve worked hard to give consumers more choice, launching zero sugar variants and exciting new flavours to help recruit new shoppers into the brand. In fact, our zero sugar Oasis variants are currently in growth by 24%[16]. Our innovative approach to NPD in recent years has helped keep our consumer base engaged, with the launch of Sours as a ‘flavour first’ in the juice drinks segment, and our Aquashock flavoured water.

Our 1.5litre take-home PET bottles have also been a key area of focus, delivering significant growth across the core flavours, clocking up an additional £5.7m worth of sales over the last year[17]. The format provides shoppers with Oasis Summer Fruits and Oasis Citrus Punch for occasions within home and not just whilst on-the-go, which reinforces our on-going strategy of giving consumer more choice for more occasions.

Our award-winning consumer marketing activity and tongue-in-cheek tone of voice have also resonated with our target audience and we plan to continue in this vein in 2020.