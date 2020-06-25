Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) is pleased to reveal a brand-new campaign from Diet Coke. ‘Give Yourself a Diet Coke Break’ is inviting people to take a moment to refresh and be kind to themselves with a little break.

Launching at the end of June, the first phase of the campaign will run for five weeks and feature on TV, Radio and social media with out-of-home advertising and on-pack activity set to follow later in the year.

Simon Harrison, Vice President, Commercial Development at Coca-Cola European Partners GB, said: “Since the country went into lockdown, we’ve seen people and communities selflessly go above and beyond to support others. As we begin to see what the new normal might look like and begin the road to recovery, the new Diet Coke campaign aims to remind consumers to take a step back and have a break for themselves.”

The new marketing campaign follows the recent launch of Diet Coke’s reduced recommended price points for its range of price-marked packs (PMPs) as the brand continues to evolve and adapt to current consumer demands. With many households taking a hit on income at this time and to tap into consumer appetite of value for money[1], 1.75l bottles of Diet Coke are now available in a £1.75 PMP and Diet Coke Sublime Lime and Diet Coke Twisted Strawberry 500ml bottles are available in a £1 PMP.

The recommended prices on Diet Coke PMPs are intended only as a guide for retailers, and they are free to set prices as they wish. Plain packs are also available.