50,000 sample boxes of Costa Coffee Ready-To-Drink (RTD) cans to be delivered to households across the country

100,000 cans also available at park locations across the UK

Sampling campaign to build on 26.5% growth of the RTD coffee segment[1]

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) and Costa Coffee are delivering Costa Coffee’s great-tasting coffee in a can to homes across the country, as part of a new campaign designed to fuel continued growth in the RTD coffee segment and keep the brand front of mind.

Following a successful initial round of sample box drops in late May, two further activations are being rolled out from this month ready to tap into the next bout of warm weather, when consumer purchasing of RTD coffee typically peaks[2].

Costa Coffee Doorstep Drops

Members of Costa’s Coffee Club have been invited to nominate their postcode to receive free Costa Coffee in a can right to their doorstep. Each of the 50,000 sample boxes contains two cans of Costa Coffee RTD and a handy card to stick on the fridge – complete with product messages and mocktail & smoothie recipe ideas like the Caramel Lattini Mocktail!

Another 100,000 cans will also be given away at park locations across the UK on warm days, to provide a refreshing afternoon pick-me-up for people meeting friends or taking a break from work*.

The Costa Coffee RTD range includes Classic Latte, Caramel Latte and Black Americano variants, brewed with Costa Coffee’s signature Rainforest Alliance Certified Mocha Italia Blend coffee beans, to provide an authentic coffee experience with a real hit of caffeine. With each drink containing a double shot of espresso, 30% less sugar and less milk than many other options on the market, Costa provides the perfect energy boost, with fewer calories.

No.3 RTD Coffee In Convenience[3]

Simon Harrison, vice president, commercial development at Coca-Cola European Partners GB, said: “The RTD coffee sector is enjoying 26.5% growth[4], and Costa Coffee RTD is already worth £6m[5], just eight months since launch. In fact, it’s is already the no.3 RTD coffee brand within the impulse channel[6]. While the on-the-go mission has been less of a focus for consumers during recent months, Costa Coffee RTD has been tapping into ‘coffee moments’ within the home, providing pick me ups whilst consumers work from home or want some much needed me time alongside a snack.

“As lockdown measures continue to ease, the sunshine returns and more consumers are on-the-go, Convenient RTD formats like Costa Coffee RTD deliver much-needed ‘little lifts’ anytime, anywhere. The latest campaign will keep the brand front of mind with coffee enthusiasts, during the key summer months helping to drive follow up sales for retailers.”

1 Million Costa Coffee RTD Cans to Key Workers During Lockdown

During the core Covid-19 lockdown period, Costa Coffee thanked frontline workers for keeping the country moving by delivering a million cans of Costa Coffee RTD to locations all over the country.

*All sampling will adhere to strict health and safety precautions and social distancing practices will be maintained.