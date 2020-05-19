Coca-Cola European Partners expands its Honest portfolio with a new, organic still lemonade range

Honest Lemonade will roll out to licensed venues from the end of March

Two flavour variants include Pink Lemonade (Raspberry & Lemon Blossom) and Original Lemonade (Lemon & Lemon Blossom)

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) has unveiled a new, organic lemonade to help licensees maximise on the growing demand for organic and non-alcoholic beverages[1].

The Honest Lemonade range has two flavour variants, Pink Lemonade and Original Lemonade. These will roll out from the end March. Made with 12% real fruit juice, the drink is inspired by homemade recipes and combines organic lemons, lemon blossom and sugar cane, with added raspberry juice in the Pink Lemonade. The variants are free from artificial sweeteners and additives and will be available in a 330ml glass bottle; the preferred format for consumers in a licensed environment.

This launch and the wider Honest portfolio will be backed by a £3million marketing campaign including social and digital media.

With one in five adults in GB teetotal[2] and soft drinks now worth £4.37billion to the on-trade[3], soft drinks are more important than ever before to licensees. Premium and artisan options are helping to drive this growth, as consumers become increasingly conscious about their wellbeing but are also looking for something special whilst in a licensed environment.

Simon Harrison, Vice President, Commercial Development at Coca-Cola European Partners GB, said: “Whilst core ranges are an absolute staple for pub and bar operators, there is an opportunity to delight consumers with something that is different, delivering a premium point of difference to enhance an experience. The organic food and drink market is worth £2.2billion in GB with 83% of shoppers having bought organic in the last year[4], showing a clear demand for products like Honest Lemonade, which has the Organic certification from The Soil Association.

“The recipe for Honest Lemonade is inspired by homemade recipes. We kept it simple, choosing a small number of high quality ingredients. The introduction of new, Honest Lemonade product demonstrates how we’re evolving our soft drinks offering as part of our journey to becoming a Total Beverage Company.”

Honest was first launched in the US nearly 20 years ago from co-founder Seth Goldman’s kitchen. The brand aims to fill a gap in the market for healthy and flavourful drinks that are not too sweet and can be enjoyed as part of an active and healthy lifestyle. Honest Lemonade joins Honest Kids and Honest Coffee ranges in Great Britain.