Capri-Sun No Added Sugar will now include Stevia, a sweetener from a natural source

The brand will be supported by a £6million marketing investment and packaging redesign

Opportunity for retailers to tap into parents’ top purchase driver: products with natural ingredients[1]

Coca-Cola European Partners has announced that its entire Capri-Sun portfolio is now free from artificial ingredients, following the reformulation of its Capri-Sun No Added Sugar range.

Capri-Sun No Added Sugar will now include Stevia, a plant-based sweetener in combination with natural fruit sugars. The new recipe maintains the same great taste that consumers love, with no artificial flavours, colours, sweeteners or preservatives and is soft drinks tax exempt.

This means the Capri-Sun range – including Capri-Sun and Capri-Sun No Added Sugar – will be made using 100% of ingredients from natural sources.

The move will help retailers to meet the growing demand for more natural options in the kids’ drinks market, with 70% of parents looking to avoid products that contain anything artificial[2].

Capri-Sun, which is currently worth more than £62million[3] and the no.1 branded kids drink in GB[4], will highlight its ‘Nothing Artificial’ credentials with a packaging refresh across its portfolio, making it easier for parents to shop the category and get the products they want.

This will be supported by a £6million marketing campaign later this year, spanning television and social media, as well as in-store materials to help shoppers navigate the kid drinks fixture.

Simon Harrison, Vice President, Commercial Development at Coca-Cola European Partners GB, said: “Our research has shown that shoppers are confused at point of purchase and are concerned about the sugar content and artificial ingredients in kids drinks. Capri-Sun’s move to nothing artificial will help simplify the shopping experience whilst still delivering the same great fruity taste that families love and that has become synonymous with Capri-Sun, the number one kids’ drinks brand in GB[5].”

The Capri-Sun No Added Sugar Nothing Artificial range includes Orange and Apple & Blackcurrant.