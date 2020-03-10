Blackcurrant is GB’s No.1 on-the-go juice drink flavour[1] and will now feature in Capri-Sun’s 330ml range line-up

New launch will be supported by a £6million marketing investment in 2020 for the brand

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) is pleased to announce that it is expanding its juice drinks portfolio, with the launch of Capri-Sun 330ml Blackcurrant which will join Capri-Sun Orange 330ml and Capri-Sun Cherry 330ml on-the-go pouches.

Available from the beginning of March, the new variant will help retailers make the most of the consumer demand for on-the-go blackcurrant-flavoured juice drinks[2] which are now worth £62m[3].

The new variant is made from real fruit juice, contains no preservatives or artificial flavouring and is Soft Drink Tax-exempt. Ideal for on-the-go consumption, Capri-Sun Blackcurrant will be sold in 330ml pouches with easy to reseal twisty tops. The Capri-Sun 330ml range continues to be a popular choice among consumers[4], currently worth £21m[5] and in 37%[6] value growth.

Capri-Sun 330ml Blackcurrant will come in cardboard shelf-ready-packaging that displays key product messages to shoppers. It can also be easily stacked, providing an ambient secondary display solution.

The launch of the new flavour will be supported by a wider £6m Capri-Sun marketing campaign throughout 2020. The campaign will feature ATL, social and digital, as well as in-store activity and highlight that the entire Capri-Sun range contains nothing artificial, as well as offering consumers a choice of low and no added sugar products.

Simon Harrison, Vice President, Commercial Development at Coca-Cola European Partners GB, said: “Capri-Sun remains the No.1 kids drink brand in GB and is currently worth £63m[7]. Capri-Sun Blackcurrant has already proven to be popular in the 200ml format – currently worth £8.8m[8] – and there’s no doubt it will be a hit in the 330ml variant as we know our consumers grow with the brand, switching into the 330ml format.

“Combining the popularity of the blackcurrant flavour[9] with growing demand for Capri-Sun 330ml[10], Capri-Sun Blackcurrant presents a fantastic opportunity for retailers to maximise their soft drinks sales.”